Rib Lake’s relays get it done; Hopkins and Espinoza qualify

Rib Lake's state track and field qualifiers include (clockwise from top left) the 1,600-meter relay team of Dakota Fox, Chase Swan, Ashton Keiser and Tyler Balgord; the girls 3,200-meter relay team of Hailey Wudi, Zoei Goodrich, Kelli Lueck and Emily Espinoza; long jumper John Henry Hopkins; the boys 400-meter relay team of Connor Czysz, Tyler Balgord, Zach Makovsky and John Henry Hopkins, and girls 800-meter runner Emily Espinoza. Photos courtesy of Mark Krommenacker
The goal for the Rib Lake Redmen at the beginning of the season was to take a bus rather than a van to this weekend’s WIAA Division 3 state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse.
They didn’t quite meet the standard for a bus, but they will need three vans, not two, after qualifying three relay teams and individuals John Henry Hopkins and Emily Espinoza during an outstanding effort Thursday at the WIAA Division 3 Boyceville sectional.
The girls 3,200-meter relay team started the meet by punching its state ticket and the boys 1,600-meter relay team finished it by getting its state berth. In between, the boys 400-meter team took care of business, Hopkins won the boys long jump sectional championship and Espinoza earned one more 800-meter race and a chance to lower her school record.
“We were really happy with the meet,” Rib Lake head coach Mark Krommenacker said. “We started the meet and ended it just the way we wanted to. We had a lot of good efforts, good performances. We left the meet feeling pretty good about what we did.”
