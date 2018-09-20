Repeat performance: Raider girls win again, while boys take 4th

All of the runners from 2017’s championship team were back, and the Medford Raiders left no doubt Saturday in repeating as the Division 2 and Division 2 and 3 combined girls team champions at the 62nd annual Bill Smiley Invitational held at Wausau’s Tribute Golf Course.

While some times weren’t quite as fast as last year, the Raiders made up for it with higher places on an unusually hot and muggy mid-September morning.

In the combined Division 2 and 3 standings, Medford beat Boscobel 68-143 for the team title and placed its five scorers among the top 27. Those top five runners were among the top 15 finishers in the Division 2 standings, where Medford was a runaway 37-87 winner over Great Northern Conference rival Tomahawk.

Last year, Medford won the combined team title by a 15-point margin and the Division 2 title by 19.

“This is such a big meet so I think it’s really cool that we can win it twice,” junior Paige Brandner said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.