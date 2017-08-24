Reminder: Taylor County CDAC meets tonight

Taylor County’s Deer Advisory Council meets tonight, Thursday, Aug. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Red-White Theatre at Medford Area Senior High.

Agenda items for tonight’s meeting include 1) a presentation and discussion on deer herd metrics, population objectives and DMU boundaries, 2) Public comments, and 3) Determination of preliminary recommendations for potential DMU boundary changes and 3-year deer population objectives.

Final recommendations on the population objective and potential boundary changes will be made in October.