Reminder: Taylor County CDAC meets tonight

Thu, 08/24/2017 - 9:56am mattf

Taylor County’s Deer Advisory Council meets tonight, Thursday, Aug. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Red-White Theatre at Medford Area Senior High.
Agenda items for tonight’s meeting include 1) a presentation and discussion on deer herd metrics, population objectives and DMU boundaries, 2) Public comments, and 3) Determination of preliminary recommendations for potential DMU boundary changes and 3-year deer population objectives.
Final recommendations on the population objective and potential boundary changes will be made in October.

