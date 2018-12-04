Home / The Star News / Relay team a winner, Dums nearly takes mile at West

Relay team a winner, Dums nearly takes mile at West



Rib Lake's John Henry Hopkins sprints to a fourth-place finish in the 55-meter dash finals at Friday's Wausau West Invite. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Chase Swan jumps out to a good start in Friday's 400-meter dash. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 9:17am mattf

With the start of their outdoor season wiped out by deep snow on area facilities, the Rib Lake Redmen were thankful to get one more chance to run indoors at the Wausau West Indoor Invitationals Thursday and Friday.
The boys took their turn at West on Friday and came away with seventh place out of nine teams by scoring 54.5 points. The Redmen won one distance race and nearly got another, while John Henry Hopkins had a nice day, placing in the top four twice in individual events.
Friday’s meet was Rib Lake’s first competition since March 20. Friday’s meet at Edgar has been canceled. The Redmen were able to add another indoor meet this coming Monday at Neillsville.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here