Relay race ‘better than last year’ for Raiders’ 3,200 crew

The same lineup was back for the WIAA Division 2 girls state 3,200-meter relay, but a different order than last year and in a different heat produced an even better result for the Medford Raiders Friday at UW-La Crosse.

The team of Paige Brandner, Lauren Meyer, Franny Seidel and Katie Phillips bumped up from its eighth-place finish of a year ago in this race to fifth and earned a coveted spot on the awards podium after breaking its own school record, yet again, in the race with a time of 9:41.32.

Their last record mark was 9:43.71, set in their first race together this season at the WIAA Division 2 Mosinee regional May 21. They won the race at the Colby sectional in 9:45.73, tying Winneconne for the second-fastest Division 2 sectional time in the state.

