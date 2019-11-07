Reds knock off first-place Rib Lake to get back to even

After starting the Dairyland League baseball season at 2-4, the Whittlesey Reds hope the story for this summer becomes more about how they finish.

Scoring 10 straight runs from the fourth through eighth innings, the Reds got back to the .500 mark in league play with a 11-6 win at Rib Lake, knocking the Osprey off their perch as the league’s last unbeaten team in 2019.

The result left the league with four one-loss teams atop the standings and put Whittlesey into the next tier of four teams that sit at .500 and hope to break into the Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs with strong finishes. The Reds, Tomahawk and Interwald are all 4-4, while Westboro is 3-3.

Rib Lake (5-1) had scored 18 and 20 runs in its last two league wins over Interwald and Spirit, but Whittlesey's trio of Cody Loertscher, Tyler Thicke and Logan Wright cooled off the Osprey, holding the hosts to just seven hits.