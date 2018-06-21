Reds get back to even with a 7-4 win

The Whittlesey Reds scored three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning –– matching Interwald’s hit total for the entire game –– and never trailed in a 7-4 win over the host Woodticks Sunday in a Dairyland League game played at Rib Lake.

Leadoff hitter Nick Meyer sparked the Reds’ offense by going four for five. He was involved in each of Whittlesey’s four scoring innings. Brothers Brandon and Cody Loertscher dealt with traffic on the base paths most of the day but never allowed the big hit that could have turned the game around.

Whittlesey improved to 2-2 in league play heading into a key two-game weekend, while Interwald slipped to 4-3 to remain in fifth place, just behind Merrill (3-2) and ahead of Minocqua (3-3), Medford (2-2) and the Reds, who all sit at .500.

