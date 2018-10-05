Redmen rule the Northwoods Quad

It may seem like just a little four-team meet that breaks up the glut of mid-season invitationals, but there was little doubt Thursday in the post-meet celebration that Rib Lake’s Northwoods Quad track and field meet means something to the home team.

At the end of a stretch that saw the Redmen compete in three nights in four days, the teams had enough left in the tank to win the combined team championship trophy over Chequamegon, Prentice and Phillips.

“This meet means more than the conference meet,” senior Dakota Fox said after he was named Rib Lake’s boys MVP for the meet. “I really look forward to this meet. It’s amazing. The atmosphere is just great. It’s just the whole feel. Everyone’s a lot more friendly. There’s competition but it’s between friends. It’s not really rivals.”

“It’s one of our hardest meets because it’s with our Northwoods teams,” said senior Bryanne Brugger, Rib Lake’s co-girls MVP with Hailey Wudi. “Usually Chequamegon wins, but I guess we did good this year.”

