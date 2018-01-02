Home / The Star News / Redmen pull away from Pirates in the second half

Redmen pull away from Pirates in the second half



Gilman guard Lydia Syryczuk penetrates the top of Rib Lake's 1-3-1 zone by dribbling by Cameron Scheithauer (l.) and Sam Rodman during Monday's first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake post Rae Wright gets a close look at the basket and shoots over Gilman defender Evelyn Fryza during the second half of the Redmen's 54-38 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 9:19am mattf

With both teams’ shooting from the field taking a night off, Monday’s inter-county, non-conference matchup between Gilman and Rib Lake came down to a free throw shooting contest.
Advantage, Rib Lake.
With 40 fouls called during the game –– 20 on each team –– free throws were of primary importance and the host Redmen made 22 of their 29 attempts to pull away for a 54-38 win over the Pirates.
It was Rib Lake’s third win over the Pirates in a year’s time. The Redmen won on this same Monday night a year ago 47-29 and then 46-33 in last year’s WIAA Division 5 tournament opener.
