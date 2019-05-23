Home / The Star News / Redmen, Pirates push their contenders on to Cameron

Redmen, Pirates push their contenders on to Cameron



Gilman’s Trevor Schmitt and Rib Lake’s Tyler Balgord speed through the second turn of their leg in the boys 1,600-meter relay at Monday’s WIAA Division 3 Gilman regional. Schmitt’s final kick gave the Pirates the win in this exciting final race of the meet, but both relay teams have a good shot at advancing to state from Thursday’s sectional meet in Cameron. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsWith a third-place finish and a throw of 35 feet, 4.5 inches, Gilman's Evelyn Fryza kept her hopes of a return trip to state alive and advanced to Thursday's Cameron sectional. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Dilan Schneider is about to release the discus during one of his attempts in the finals of Monday’s WIAA Division 3 regional competition. Schneider won the discus and shot put regional championships. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Jolee Gehrke completed her season in the triple jump with a 13th-place distance of 26 feet, 9.5 inches. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Blake Wisocky (l.) and Dayne Tallier complete the first handoff in their second-place finish in the 800-meter relay. The Pirates finished in 1:38.35, 3.25 seconds behind Rib Lake's runaway regional champions. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRIb Lake's John Henry Hopkins accelerates after getting the baton from Connor Czysz during Rib Lake's regional championship run in the 400-meter relay. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Lisa Schubert turns the last corner in the 200-meter dash final, where she finished seventh. Schubert was a sectional qualifier in the 100-meter dash. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman’s Sophia Drier caps a big day with a strong leg in the girls 1,600-meter relay. The Pirates finished second in the race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/23/2019 - 9:39am mattf

The push toward state began Monday at the WIAA Division 3 Gilman track and field regional and local squads from Gilman and Rib Lake showed they were ready with several outstanding performances.
The host Pirates qualified seven girls entries and boys entries for the WIAA Division 3 Cameron sectional today, Thursday, with top-four finishes in Monday’s meet, while Rib Lake pushed nine boys entries and three girls entries through to Cameron. The Redmen were third out of 11 teams with 91 points, while Gilman was sixth with 53. The Lady Pirates were a solid fifth on their side of the meet with 61 points, while Rib Lake scored 35 to tie for ninth.
Top-four finishes at today’s meet in Cameron, which starts with field events at 3:45 p.m., will send those athletes and relay teams to the state meet at UW-La Crosse May 31-June 1.
From a local perspective, the most anticipated event of the night may have been the final one, the boys 1,600-meter relay, where Gilman and Rib Lake were the top two seeds.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Star News.

