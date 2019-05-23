Redmen, Pirates push their contenders on to Cameron

The push toward state began Monday at the WIAA Division 3 Gilman track and field regional and local squads from Gilman and Rib Lake showed they were ready with several outstanding performances.

The host Pirates qualified seven girls entries and boys entries for the WIAA Division 3 Cameron sectional today, Thursday, with top-four finishes in Monday’s meet, while Rib Lake pushed nine boys entries and three girls entries through to Cameron. The Redmen were third out of 11 teams with 91 points, while Gilman was sixth with 53. The Lady Pirates were a solid fifth on their side of the meet with 61 points, while Rib Lake scored 35 to tie for ninth.

Top-four finishes at today’s meet in Cameron, which starts with field events at 3:45 p.m., will send those athletes and relay teams to the state meet at UW-La Crosse May 31-June 1.

From a local perspective, the most anticipated event of the night may have been the final one, the boys 1,600-meter relay, where Gilman and Rib Lake were the top two seeds.

