Redmen just keep rolling

A high school basketball game officially lasts 36 minutes.

Unofficially, Monday’s non-conference matchup between the Rib Lake and Gilman boys teams was decided in about five.

Showing no letdown whatsoever following a huge Marawood Conference win at Athens Friday, Rib Lake scored right off the opening tip and started the game with a 15-0 run, led 40-5 in the first half and coasted to an 83-25 win over the host Pirates.

The Redmen, who entered the game ranked 10th in the state’s Division 5 rankings according to wissports.net, improved to 8-1. The Pirates fell to 1-6 while dropping the first contest in two days of back-to-back games. Gilman also lost Tuesday at Columbus Catholic 75-46.

