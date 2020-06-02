Redmen inch closer to the North title

The Phillips Loggers may have felt opportunity was knocking going into Tuesday’s Marawood North boys basketball showdown with Rib Lake.

The Redmen, however, slammed that door shut pretty quickly.

Rib Lake made a sudden statement by sinking their first three shots and taking a 7-0 lead just 1:20 in. The Redmen held off a few early surges and then, for the most part, coasted to a 70-53 road win that put them 1.5 games up on the Loggers in the North standings and 2.5 ahead of Athens with three weeks to play in the regular season.

The win didn’t clinch the conference title for Rib Lake (9-2 Marawood, 14-2 overall), but it puts them in total command.

“I was happy with the way they played tonight,” head coach Carrie Ewan said after the win. “They came out and played with confidence. They didn’t come out flat, that’s for sure. They came out firing. That’s what we have to do.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.