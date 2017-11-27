Redmen have the depth to compete

Whether it’s size, shooting, ball handling, senior leadership, experience, youth with room to grow, the Rib Lake Redmen appear to have a little bit of everything.

That makes them an intriguing squad as the 2017-18 boys basketball season begins.

The Redmen come off a 2016-17 season that had its ups and downs. Rib Lake wound up just 4-8 in the Marawood North but finished above .500 overall at 12-11. They bring back more of their scoring and varsity minutes than any other Marawood North squad and, according to second-year head coach Bruce Peterson, the players sense there could be something special brewing here.

