Home / The Star News / Redmen have the depth to compete

Redmen have the depth to compete



Mon, 11/27/2017 - 4:24pm mattf

Whether it’s size, shooting, ball handling, senior leadership, experience, youth with room to grow, the Rib Lake Redmen appear to have a little bit of everything.
That makes them an intriguing squad as the 2017-18 boys basketball season begins.
The Redmen come off a 2016-17 season that had its ups and downs. Rib Lake wound up just 4-8 in the Marawood North but finished above .500 overall at 12-11. They bring back more of their scoring and varsity minutes than any other Marawood North squad and, according to second-year head coach Bruce Peterson, the players sense there could be something special brewing here.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here