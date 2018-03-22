Redmen aim to build on last year’s state breakthrough

With depth on the roster and plenty of experience to go with that depth, the Rib Lake track and field programs appear poised to take the next step toward being a contender in the Marawood North and beyond.

With a nearly even split of 48 student-athletes between the boys and girls teams, there will be enough bodies to fill out lineups and to create competition within the team for spots, which should make everyone better.

Coming off a season where Rib Lake broke a little drought and got to state in four girls events, excitement and belief have only grown among the athletes, particularly those serving as team leaders.

“Our theme for the season is to earn respect,” fifth-year head coach Mark Krommenacker said Monday. “We need to earn what we get by how hard we work for it and how hard we compete because nothing is going to be given to us. That’s especially something we’ve stressed with the girls who did go to state. They’re going to have to work hard and fight to go back. They have to earn it too. They have to keep putting in the time.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.