Red team triumphs in U14 final
Thu, 07/20/2017 - 12:16pm mattf
Pick your cliché. It’s hard to beat a team three times in one year or the post-season is a whole new season.
Either one fit for Monday’s Medford Youth Soccer Association U14 Championship Cup.
In the final, Dan Felix’s Red team outscored Tanya Tessman’s Silver team 3-0, reversing its fortunes from the regular season when the Silver team beat them twice.
For more on the youth soccer championships and final-week photos, pick up the July 20 edition of The Star News