Red team triumphs in U14 final

Colton Gowey and Gabe Felix (hidden) complete a celebratory soaking of coach Dan Felix after the Red team won the Medford Youth Soccer Association's U14 Championship Cup Monday night with a 3-0 win over the Silver team. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCoach Tanya Tessman tries to rally her Silver team troops as they trailed 2-0 at halftime of the U14 championship game Monday. Matt Frey/The Star NewsU6 Kelly Green’s Steven Parkinson (left) dribbles the ball while being pressured by U6 Raspberry’s Logan Fisher during a Medford Youth Soccer Association game last Thursday at Medford Area Senior High School. Photo by Bryan Wegter/The Star News
Thu, 07/20/2017 - 12:16pm mattf

Pick your cliché. It’s hard to beat a team three times in one year or the post-season is a whole new season.
Either one fit for Monday’s Medford Youth Soccer Association U14 Championship Cup.
In the final, Dan Felix’s Red team outscored Tanya Tessman’s Silver team 3-0, reversing its fortunes from the regular season when the Silver team beat them twice.
