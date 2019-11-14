A record-setting sectional

Home / The Star News

Medford’s Erin Bergman glides to a sixth-place finish and a new school record in the 100-yard freestyle during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Rapids girls swim sectional. Bergman’s time of 54.62 seconds just missed qualifying for state, but the junior is headed to state in the 100-yard backstroke for the third straight year. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographSenior Faith Piller keeps Medford on its record pace in Saturday’s 200-yard medley relay. Erin Bergman, Piller, Morgan Ball and Kami Razink set a school record with a time of 1:53.66 and qualified for state. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsLacey Brandner pushes toward her best time in the 500-yard freestyle, 6:17.68, which was good for 15th place in Saturday’s sectional. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographMedford sophomore Maddie Williams leads off the Raiders’ 200-yard freestyle relay, an event they placed 11th in at Saturday’s sectional swim meet. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
200 medley team, Bergman going to state

It didn’t become official that Medford’s 200-yard medley relay team was going to state until Saturday night.
But in the Raiders’ minds, they knew all the way back on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The team of Erin Bergman (backstroke), Faith Piller (breaststroke), Morgan Ball (butterfly) and Kami Razink (freestyle) made it official Saturday with a school-record time of 1:53.66 at the WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional. That was good for fourth place in the meet and was 11th among non-winning sectional times statewide, putting the Raiders into this Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
“We were all sitting at Applebee’s (in Marshfield) doing the math and once we figured out we were going to get in, we had to contain our excitement because we were in public,” Piller said. “We were so excited.”
It will be the first state swim for everyone but Bergman. Medford’s junior standout is aiming for a third straight podium finish in Madison in the 100-yard backstroke after she took second in Saturday’s sectional race at 58.88 seconds, which was a season-best and just a shade off the school record of 58.53 seconds she set last year while finishing sixth at state.
