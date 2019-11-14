A record-setting sectional

It didn’t become official that Medford’s 200-yard medley relay team was going to state until Saturday night.

But in the Raiders’ minds, they knew all the way back on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The team of Erin Bergman (backstroke), Faith Piller (breaststroke), Morgan Ball (butterfly) and Kami Razink (freestyle) made it official Saturday with a school-record time of 1:53.66 at the WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional. That was good for fourth place in the meet and was 11th among non-winning sectional times statewide, putting the Raiders into this Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison.

“We were all sitting at Applebee’s (in Marshfield) doing the math and once we figured out we were going to get in, we had to contain our excitement because we were in public,” Piller said. “We were so excited.”

It will be the first state swim for everyone but Bergman. Medford’s junior standout is aiming for a third straight podium finish in Madison in the 100-yard backstroke after she took second in Saturday’s sectional race at 58.88 seconds, which was a season-best and just a shade off the school record of 58.53 seconds she set last year while finishing sixth at state.

