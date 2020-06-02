Record is finally broken

Individually Saturday, only two members of Medford’s gymnastics team set or tied personal bests scores at the Antigo Invitational.

But collectively, they hit a score no Medford team has ever hit.

A multi-year chase for this core group of Raiders finally reached its goal when they accumulated a team score of 132.475 and placed second in higher level Maroon Division of the 14-team meet. They didn’t just squeak by the old record of 130.35, they blew by it by 2.125 points.

Fittingly, the new record was punctuated by Kate Malchow. In the team’s last routine of the day, the freshman capped a day where she set or tied personal records in each event by earning an 8.7 to tie teammate Brooklyn Bilz for eighth place in that event and finish with 33.825 all-around points, a 1.425-point improvement from her previous best score.

