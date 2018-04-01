Recent improvements pay off with year’s first win

Freshman Blaine Seidl scored two first-period goals off Alex Carstensen assists, then goalie Tyler Kadlecek and team defense did the rest to finally put the Medford Raiders in the win column Tuesday night.

The Raiders took down the Shawano Hawks 3-1 in non-conference to get their first win of 2017-18, breaking a string of 12 losses to start the season and 16 straight losses overall dating back to the end of last year.

“I think it was just teamwork,” senior captain Ryan Perrin said. “We finally got it clear in our minds what we have to do to win. Just keeping the little things controlled and making sure we don’t make little mistakes that cost us the game.”

