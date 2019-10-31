Home / The Star News

A real kick to the gut



Gage Neubauer (6) and Onyi Ekwueme are fired up after Neubauer scores off an Ekwueme assist to give Medford a 3-2 lead over Fox Valley Lutheran midway through Saturday’s second half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s AJ Adleman dribbles away from Fox Valley Lutheran’s Addison Fett and eventually sends a left-footed shot toward the goal during Saturday’s first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford goal keeper Brady Hupf collects a second-half save during Saturday's regional final. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsTy Baker consoles goal keeper Brady Hupf after the Raiders came up short in a penalty kick shootout against Fox Valley Lutheran in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 regional final, ending Medford’s soccer season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 8:59am mattf
Foxes take intense regional final in tie-breaking shootout

It certainly can be argued there has never been a more thrilling game in Medford’s 10-year history of boys varsity soccer than the one played at Raider Field Saturday night.
The only thing missing from the Raiders’ perspective was a better result.
Medford’s run toward the second WIAA Division 3 regional title in program history ended when third-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran won a penalty kick shootout in the fourth round, breaking what had been a 4-4 tie through 90 minutes of regulation and 20 more minutes of overtime.
The game officially goes into the books as a draw, but that was of little consolation to the Raiders, many of whom were reduced to tears when the match finally ended three hours after it started on a cold late October evening.
