Ready for the stretch run

The Medford Invitational is not the largest cross country meet, but the competition in Thursday’s six-team event at the Black River Golf Course was certainly good for the Raiders to see heading into the season’s stretch run.

The Marshfield Tigers won both meets, while Great Northern Conference rival Lakeland got by Medford for second place in both races.

The girls race was a tight one with 11 points separating the top three places. Marshfield edged Lakeland 41-42 to win it. The boys meet, however, was a runaway win for Marshfield, who claimed the top four spots individually and scored just 19 points to outscore the T-Birds (63) and Raiders (70).

While the team trophies went to Marshfield, most Raiders went home with new personal-best times on a course that had to be altered a bit due to wet conditions on the golf course.

