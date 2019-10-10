Home / The Star News

Ready for the stretch run



Medford’s Franny Seidel (535) and Alicia Kawa are in the middle of the lead pack with Marshfield’s Michaela Dick and Lakeland’s Ashley Peterson and Aubrey Anderson about a third of the way into last Thursday’s girls cross country race at Black River Golf Course. Peterson won the race, while Seidel was third and Kawa finished eighth. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider girls Alexis Fleegel (l. to r.), Brooke Rudolph, Jennifer Kahn and Bryn Fronk are bunched together as they run along the fifth hole fairway's cart path at Black River Golf Course. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Logan Searles holds a slim lead over Lakeland's Jake Van Hefty about a third of the way into Thursday's boys race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 8:52am mattf
Tigers, T-Birds toughen the Medford Invite

The Medford Invitational is not the largest cross country meet, but the competition in Thursday’s six-team event at the Black River Golf Course was certainly good for the Raiders to see heading into the season’s stretch run.
The Marshfield Tigers won both meets, while Great Northern Conference rival Lakeland got by Medford for second place in both races.
The girls race was a tight one with 11 points separating the top three places. Marshfield edged Lakeland 41-42 to win it. The boys meet, however, was a runaway win for Marshfield, who claimed the top four spots individually and scored just 19 points to outscore the T-Birds (63) and Raiders (70).
While the team trophies went to Marshfield, most Raiders went home with new personal-best times on a course that had to be altered a bit due to wet conditions on the golf course.
