Ready for the GNC push



Using a block from Peyton Kuhn, Medford's Ean Wilson takes off on a 43-yard run during the Raiders' first possession of Friday's 42-0 win over Chippewa Falls. The drive ended in a missed field goal, but the Raiders scored on their next five possessions, excluding a one-play possession to end the first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Blaze Kesan (far left) plows into blocker Bohde Torkelson and blocks this Jack Meyer punt late in Friday's first quarter. Blaine Seidel recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Nate Retterath is tackled by Chippewa Falls’ Tyler Bohland after intercepting a pass intended for the Cardinal senior during the third quarter of Friday’s 42-0 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 9:49am mattf
Fast start is exciting, but Raiders aim to keep grinding

A second straight shutout win over a Big Rivers Conference opponent has the Medford Raiders obviously excited about the start to their 2019 football season.
But it’s the Great Northern Conference games that matter most, which means Medford’s drive to improve weekly won’t stop after Friday’s 42-0 humbling of the Chippewa Falls Cardinals at Raider Field.
Medford is off to its first 2-0 start since 2011 and got its first sweep of Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls. The Raiders have started each season since 2013 with those usually strong opponents.
“It felt great but we have to stay humble,” senior Blaze Kesan said after Friday’s win. “We’ve gotta keep driving.”
Keep driving is basically what Medford did Friday after getting stopped in the red zone on its opening drive. A week earlier in a 14-0 win over Rice Lake, four straight scoreless drives stalled in enemy territory. This time, five straight drives ended in touchdowns with a sixth touchdown on a blocked punt mixed in.
