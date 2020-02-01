Rau is Bi-State champion; three more Raiders get top-10 spots

Jake Rau powered his way to an impressive weight class championship, while Dane Higgins, Zeke Sigmund and Emett Grunwald also placed for the Medford Raiders at the 38th annual Bi-State Wrestling Classic, hosted Friday and Saturday by Holmen High School.

Rau improved to 17-1 for the season by pinning five straight opponents while taking the 220-pound championship in the prestigious holiday tournament held at the La Crosse Center.

Higgins reached the 138-pound semifinals before settling for fourth place, Sigmund got to the 145-pound quarterfinals and wound up seventh and Grunwald got to the round of 16 at 152 pounds and, after losing, fought his way back to ninth place.

The Raiders finished fourth out of 25 Division 2 teams and 11th overall out of 70 teams with 162 team points.

