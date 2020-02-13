Raiders win twice, look to clinch title outright Friday

The Medford Raiders will be putting some Great Northern Conference hardware into their trophy case. Now it’s just a matter of making sure they don’t share that boys basketball championship.

The Raiders improved to 10-0 in league play Tuesday with a 71-54 win at Northland Pines, assuring they will at least tie for this year’s conference title. They can win it outright Friday at Raider Hall by beating Mosinee (7-2), the only team that can still catch them.

Tip time is 7:15 p.m. Friday. Medford (16-3) won the teams’ first meeting in Mosinee 68-53 back on Jan. 10, going on a 14-1 run in the last three minutes to break open what had been a tight game throughout. Mosinee, the defending GNC champion is 13-5 overall after routing Wittenberg-Birnamwood Tuesday in non-conference play 85-62.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.