Raiders win first regional title since 2005

Medford’s Zeke Sigmund ties up Logan Ruesch of Abbotsford-Colby during their 145-pound championship match at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Black River Falls-Lincoln regional meet. Sigmund won the match 3-2 and will be gunning for a repeat trip to Madison this Saturday at the sectional meet in Neillsville. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record GleanerMedford's Dane Higgins earns a dominant 9-0 major decision over Jacob Dick of Spencer-Columbus in Saturday's 132-pound regional championship match. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record Gleaner
It wasn’t the smoothest of regular seasons for the Medford wrestling team, but the pieces started falling together at the right time and the perseverance paid off Saturday in the program’s first WIAA Division 2 regional championship since 2005 and the fourth such title in school history.
With six champions and two runners-up advancing to this weekend’s sectional meet at Neillsville as well as four more third-place finishers, the Raiders clearly stood out from the rest of the field at Saturday’s regional meet in Black River Falls. They scored 245 points to pull away from Cloverbelt Conference champion Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, who finished with 200 points, and win the meet.
Spencer-Columbus Catholic (163), Abbotsford-Colby (157), Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal (156) and Black River Falls-Lincoln (58) were not even close to keeping pace.
“We had a pretty good day,” Medford head coach Brandon Marcis said. “About the only thing that could’ve been better would be if everyone made it through. Overall, we didn’t lose many matches. Morale was high, and the guys were excited. I think we’re really seeing the benefits of our tough schedule right now. Our conditioning is peaking right now and it’s exciting. The energy is high.”
