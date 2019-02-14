Raiders win first regional title since 2005

It wasn’t the smoothest of regular seasons for the Medford wrestling team, but the pieces started falling together at the right time and the perseverance paid off Saturday in the program’s first WIAA Division 2 regional championship since 2005 and the fourth such title in school history.

With six champions and two runners-up advancing to this weekend’s sectional meet at Neillsville as well as four more third-place finishers, the Raiders clearly stood out from the rest of the field at Saturday’s regional meet in Black River Falls. They scored 245 points to pull away from Cloverbelt Conference champion Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, who finished with 200 points, and win the meet.

Spencer-Columbus Catholic (163), Abbotsford-Colby (157), Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal (156) and Black River Falls-Lincoln (58) were not even close to keeping pace.

“We had a pretty good day,” Medford head coach Brandon Marcis said. “About the only thing that could’ve been better would be if everyone made it through. Overall, we didn’t lose many matches. Morale was high, and the guys were excited. I think we’re really seeing the benefits of our tough schedule right now. Our conditioning is peaking right now and it’s exciting. The energy is high.”

