Raiders take care of their business in win over T-Birds

Raider Shelby Winchell works toward a third-place finish in the uneven bars competition during the team's win over Lakeland Monday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 9:01am mattf

The Lakeland Thunderbirds are losing a battle with attrition at this point in the gymnastics season, leaving no suspense about the outcome of Monday’s Great Northern Conference meet with Medford.
For the Raiders, the competition was really about making their own improvements, and there were several examples of that in a 105.85-58.275 win at Medford Area Elementary School.
The Raiders, who aren’t exactly at full strength either, got two wins from Krista Gollhardt and a personal-best filled night for sophomore Kara Hudak, and they rebounded a bit as a team, especially on the balance beam, after a disappointing loss at Mosinee on Jan. 4.
“I’m very happy with how they did,” head coach Steve Cain said after the win. “I’m glad we did what we did. Our attitude was really good tonight. We had good spirit.”
