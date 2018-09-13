Raiders sweep three duals; win triangular by tipping Pacelli

The Medford Raiders are in the middle of the season’s busiest stretch, but so far they can’t complain with the results they are getting.

On Tuesday, the Raiders stretched their dual-meet winning streak to four with an easy 7-0 sweep of the host Phillips Loggers, bumping their Great Northern Conference record to 3-2.

With 48 points in the dual-meet season, Medford sits in third place behind perennial powers Rhinelander (70) and Antigo (62). Antigo, the defending GNC champion, visits Medford today, Thursday, for a 4:30 p.m. dual meet that could give the Raiders a measuring stick as to how much they’ve improved since the other power, Rhinelander, beat them 6-1 back on Aug. 21.

In Tuesday’s meet against the cellar-dwelling Loggers, the Raiders barely broke a sweat in the varsity matches.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.