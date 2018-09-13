Home / The Star News / Raiders sweep three duals; win triangular by tipping Pacelli

Medford’s Lilly Brost drops a backhand winner just over the net during the first set of Thursday’s number-two doubles match against Ashland on the MASH courts. Brost and Emma Schultz won this set 7-5 but wound up dropping a three-set decision. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Grace Geiger uses a backhand swing to keep a rally going against Ashland's Ayla Westlund. Geiger outlasted Westlund in the first set 7-6 (8) and then took the second set 6-2 in the number-two singles match. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/13/2018

The Medford Raiders are in the middle of the season’s busiest stretch, but so far they can’t complain with the results they are getting.
On Tuesday, the Raiders stretched their dual-meet winning streak to four with an easy 7-0 sweep of the host Phillips Loggers, bumping their Great Northern Conference record to 3-2.
With 48 points in the dual-meet season, Medford sits in third place behind perennial powers Rhinelander (70) and Antigo (62). Antigo, the defending GNC champion, visits Medford today, Thursday, for a 4:30 p.m. dual meet that could give the Raiders a measuring stick as to how much they’ve improved since the other power, Rhinelander, beat them 6-1 back on Aug. 21.
In Tuesday’s meet against the cellar-dwelling Loggers, the Raiders barely broke a sweat in the varsity matches.
