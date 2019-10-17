Home / The Star News

Raiders surge into regional play on five-match win streak



Medford senior Brynn Rau sends a hard serve to Rhinelander’s side of the court during Saturday’s sweep of the Hodags at the GNC meet hosted by Lakeland. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsMedford setter Alex Nicks puts the ball up for middle Rynn Ruesch during Saturday's sweep of Rhinelander. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
The Medford Raiders just might be getting out of their volleyball mid-season rut at the perfect time.
With an impressive 3-1 win at Northland Pines Tuesday, the Raiders wrapped up a 5-0 run to complete the regular season that allowed them to finish 20-14 overall and 7-5 in the Great Northern Conference, good for a third-place tie with Antigo.
Pines went 8-4 to take second. The Eagles were swept by 12-0 league champion Mosinee and the Raiders in conference play.
The Raiders and Eagles started the conference season on Sept. 5 with a five-game thriller at Raider Hall. This time, Pines drew first blood at its house with a 25-19 win in the opening set. But, according to Medford head coach Cheryl Schreiner the Raiders got some breaks while winning game two 25-22 and then the defense took over in sets three and four as the Raiders minimized the damage done by Pines standout Jacqueline Smith.
