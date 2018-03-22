Home / The Star News / Raiders start fast with team title sweep

Medford’s Katie Phillips (front) and Alicia Kawa separate from the pack and hold the top two spots in the girls 1,600-meter run during Friday’s Tomahawk Indoor Invitational held at UW-Eau Claire. Phillips won in 6:23.31, while Kawa was second in 6:29.01. Kawa later won the girls 800-meter run. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographMedford’s Doug Way puts everything he has into this release during Friday’s shot put competition at UW-Eau Claire. Way placed second in the event with a toss of 40 feet, 5 inches. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
The Medford Raiders have high hopes for the 2018 track and field season and the first meet only added to that optimism.
The Raiders swept the team titles with relative ease at Friday’s Tomahawk Indoor Invitational, held at UW-Eau Claire’s McPhee Center, and combined for 11 event championships and nine second-place finishes during the 11-team meet.
“My words to the kids on the bus, because they were pretty excited, was that was nice and that was wonderful, but let’s make this the highlight of the season,” Medford head coach Mike Bub said Monday. “We have really lofty goals.”
The girls were dominant, scoring 139.5 points to easily beat runner-up Black River Falls (88). There were expected winners, like the three relay teams, Desirae Weissmiller in shot put and returning state qualifier Katie Phillips in the 1,600-meter run.
