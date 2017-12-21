Raiders start fast, but Indians finish faster

The Medford hockey team’s first win of the winter, and the program’s first win over Mosinee since the 2004-05 season, were within reach Tuesday, but the Indians took control midway through the second period and didn’t let it go, beating the Raiders 6-3 at the Simek Recreation Center.

Medford led 2-0 and 3-1 but couldn’t maintain the energy through the full 51 minutes and faded late, allowing three third-period goals.

“The first period was probably our best,” Medford head coach Ryan Hraby said. “It seemed like in the second period we come out slow and it seemed like we got tired out real fast. We scored on a power play right away and then they came back.”

The Raiders scored the game’s first two goals, marking the first time all year they’ve held a two-goal lead. Alex Carstensen got the first one at the 6:36 mark of the first period with a Blaine Seidl assist. Payton Nelson got an unassisted goal 50 seconds later.

