Raiders sink 13 triples, bury Lumberjacks 69-40 in opener

The Medford Raiders tore out an 18-5 lead and finished by holding Wausau East scoreless in the final nine minutes during a 69-40 blowout win Tuesday in their boys basketball season opener.

While the Raiders didn’t have many faces left from last year’s two memorable contests with East, the Lumberjacks had even fewer as they dropped to 1-3. The Raiders took advantage of East’s inexperience, leading comfortably throughout in a solid first outing.

Head coach Ryan Brown said the Raiders took a big step forward from the Nov. 21 scrimmage sessions against Eau Claire North and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

“It was a good start. I was proud of the entire team,” Brown said. “We still have a long ways to go defensively, but it was nice to see some of the things that we have been working on in practice transfer to the game.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.