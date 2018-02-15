Home / The Star News / Raiders send 7 to the sectional

Raiders send 7 to the sectional



Medford's Kolten Hanson grabs Joseph Aguilera's leg and looks to take him down during their 160-pound regional final match. Hanson beat the Abbotsford-Colby junior 14-4. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Jake Rau quickly won this 195-pound semifinal, pinning Brandon Wright of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee in 1:14. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford freshman Dalton Krug finished his season by pinning Abbotsford-Colby's Alonso Torres in 3:21 in the 182-pound fifth-place match. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Walker Ewan gets a near fall but can’t quite get the pin during his 126-pound championship match with Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Russell Dorn at Saturday’s WIAA Division Medford wrestling regional. Ewan eased to a 13-1 major decision to win his first regional title. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News Medford’s Zeke Sigmund ties up Nathan Buchanan’s arm and is in complete command of his 132-pound regional championship match. Sigmund pinned Buchanan, who is from Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal in 2:22. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 12:11pm mattf

Spencer-Columbus Catholic left Raider Hall Saturday with the WIAA Division 2 regional championship plaque, which was disappointing for host Medford, but with seven qualifiers for this Saturday’s WIAA sectional meet at Amery, the Raiders’ wrestling season is far from over.
Medford hasn’t sent seven wrestlers to a sectional meet since 2011 and they’re optimistic they’ll send more to state than the one that got through seven years ago.
The list of sectional qualifiers includes senior Kolten Hanson, who is seeking his fourth state trip; sophomore Dane Higgins, who is seeking his second straight trip to Madison and second-time sectional qualifiers Andy Poetzl and Zeke Sigmund. Sophomores Jake Brunner, Walker Ewan and Jake Rau will all make their sectional debuts at Amery High School in a meet that starts at 10:30 a.m.
The top three finishers in each weight class Saturday will advance to the state tournament at Madison’s Kohl Center Feb. 22-24.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here