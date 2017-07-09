Raiders run to second at Tiger Invite; girls just miss title

After losing a state berth by one point last October, Medford’s girls cross country team needs no reminders on how important each individual place can be.

But the Raiders got one anyway on Tuesday.

The Raiders thought they had tied Chippewa Falls for the top spot with 77 points each in Tuesday’s cold and wet Marshfield Invitational at Frey Field, with Paige Brandner’s 34th place finish giving them the sixth-runner tiebreaker for the win.

But upon a video review, a slight scoring change was made, giving the Raiders an additional team point and Chippewa Falls the one-point team victory.

