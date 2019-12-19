Raiders, Robins battle to rare swim tie

What the Medford Raiders and Antigo Red Robins lacked in depth, they made up for in drama as Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference swim meet went down to the last event –– and still wound up with no winner.

Trailing the entire meet, the six-man crew from Antigo won the last four events and, with a win in the 400-meter freestyle relay, forged a 73-73 tie with the Raiders, who were short-handed themselves and competing without two of their top swimmers Jack Griesbach and Ethan Kraemer.

With the small rosters for both teams, every swim scored points and, as the final score indicates, every place mattered in Antigo’s 25-meter pool at the Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center.

