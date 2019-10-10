Home / The Star News

Raiders ready for today’s test at Lakeland



Lacey Brandner swims to a third-place finish for Medford in the 200-yard freestyle during the Raiders' win over Colby-Abbotsford Thursday. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographMedford senior Faith Piller easily wins the 100-yard breaststroke during last Thursday's win. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 8:48am mattf

With a comfortable 96-74 win over visiting Colby-Abbotsford last Thursday, the Medford girls swim team set the stage for a highly-anticipated showdown for second place in the eight-team league tonight, Thursday, at Lakeland.
The Raiders and Thunderbirds both are 4-1 in GNC dual meets going into tonight’s 5:30 p.m. encounter in Minocqua. Lakeland still has a tough meet Oct. 17 at the Ladysmith Co-op, while Medford finishes the duals with last-place Mosinee the same night.
Rhinelander remains unbeaten at 5-0 and appears to be too deep for anyone to catch the rest of the way.
“They are our last big hurdle of the season,” Medford head coach Betsy Berends said of the T-Birds. “If we can beat them, which I know we can, we will go into the conference meet in second place. We really want that.”
