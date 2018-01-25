Raiders ready for Rhinelander in big GNC battle

The title chase in Great Northern Conference wrestling has come down to two teams and two meets, the first of which will rock Raider Hall tonight.

The Rhinelander Hodags and Medford Raiders will bring their 4-0 GNC records into the final round of dual-meet competition hoping to get the upper hand before the Feb. 3 conference tournament that will be hosted by Lakeland. The winner of the 6:30 p.m. meet tonight, Thursday, won’t necessarily have the title clinched, but it would be difficult to knock that team out of at least a title share when the dust settles next weekend.

Medford stayed perfect in GNC competition with a 42-30 win at Tomahawk last Thursday. The meet was in doubt until the final two matches when Medford broke away from a 30-30 tie with pins from Kolten Hanson at 160 pounds and Clay Bowe at 170 pounds.

Rhinelander got a 44-25 win over third-place Antigo last Thursday to remain unbeaten.

