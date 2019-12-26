Raiders pushed to the limit, but they get the job done in win

The Medford wrestlers were prepared for a good battle with the Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal co-op Thursday night and that’s what they got while escaping with a 42-40 character-building win over a team they’ll need to outscore again in a couple of months at the WIAA Division 2 regional meet.

Upperclassmen Hayden Johnson came through with clutch pins when Medford needed them late and head coach Brandon Marcis pointed to the importance of two freshmen avoiding pins early in the team’s third dual win of December.

“It was a wild dual,” Marcis said. “I expected it to be close. I don’t know if I expected it to be this close. This was one of those meets where we learned some things about ourselves. We did what we had to do to get the job done. They came through. It was a total team effort. Even for the guys who didn’t win, everybody contributed to it.”

