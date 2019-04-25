Raiders push Dockers to the brink, bury Lakeland 6-1

Medford’s boys tennis team did the expected in earning a 6-1 Great Northern Conference win over Lakeland in its first meet Tuesday, but a 5-2 non-conference loss to Ashland at the end of the home triangular actually may have been the more impressive dual for the Raiders.

Facing what head coach Jake Bucki feels is going to be the best team at the WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville subsectional that Medford will play in on May 20, the Raiders came a handful of points away in two 10-point match tiebreakers of pulling off the upset.

“It was awesome,” Bucki said of the Raiders’ play in the two duals.

The win over Lakeland kept Medford securely in third place in the early GNC standings as the Raiders improved to 2-1 and added 12 team points to their season total.

