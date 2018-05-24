Raiders move on, nearly win regional golf title

Based on the nine-hole averages coming in, the four teams that were expected to advance from Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 Mosinee golf regional did.

The order of finish, however, nearly had one big surprise.

The fourth-seeded Medford Raiders very nearly pulled off the upset and defended their 2017 regional championship, falling one stroke behind Lakeland and Northwestern to take third. Lakeland, who ran away with the Great Northern Conference title, and the Tigers shot 332s, while the Raiders came in at 333 and Ashland took the fourth sectional berth at 337.

Those four teams will be part of the 12-team sectional field at Tomahawk’s par-70 Inshalla Country Club on Tuesday, May 29 with play starting at 9 a.m. The top two teams and three individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to state competition in Madison June 4-5.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.