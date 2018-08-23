Raiders look to take things at least one step further

The first year together could be considered pretty successful. Now second-year head coach Cheryl Schreiner and her Medford Raiders hope to take things a notch higher on the volleyball court in 2018.

Powered by seven returning letter winners from a team that went 22-14 overall last fall and 12 players overall who have played a lot of volleyball together, there is a comfort level and chemistry that gives the Raiders the feeling they are ahead of where they were at this point a year ago.

It was a year that ended with the program’s third straight WIAA Division 2 regional final loss at Merrill. Merrill, coincidentally, was on Medford’s day-one schedule Tuesday at the season-opening Chaos at Kolf Invitational hosted by UW-Oshkosh.

So the Raiders were expecting to know right away where they stand.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.