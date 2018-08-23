Home / The Star News / Raiders look to take things at least one step further

Raiders look to take things at least one step further



Medford senior Desirae Weissmiller taps the volleyball to her teammates in the back row Monday, simulating an opponent's block during Monday's practice at Raider Hall. Medford opened the season by taking ninth at the UW-Oshkosh Chaos at Kolf Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 8:59am mattf

The first year together could be considered pretty successful. Now second-year head coach Cheryl Schreiner and her Medford Raiders hope to take things a notch higher on the volleyball court in 2018.
Powered by seven returning letter winners from a team that went 22-14 overall last fall and 12 players overall who have played a lot of volleyball together, there is a comfort level and chemistry that gives the Raiders the feeling they are ahead of where they were at this point a year ago.
It was a year that ended with the program’s third straight WIAA Division 2 regional final loss at Merrill. Merrill, coincidentally, was on Medford’s day-one schedule Tuesday at the season-opening Chaos at Kolf Invitational hosted by UW-Oshkosh.
So the Raiders were expecting to know right away where they stand.
