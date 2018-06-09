Raiders keep grinding, win thrilling home opener

Medford’s execution wasn’t always perfect Friday, but the excitement level on opening night at renovated Raider Field might not be duplicated for some time.

The Raiders gave up 18 straight points in the second half to fall behind 26-20, but they drove 71 yards in 14 plays in the fourth quarter to tie the Lakeland Thunderbirds and scored the first eight points in overtime. After giving up a short touchdown pass, Medford emphatically ended it when Ean Wilson sacked Lakeland quarterback Michael Ouimette on the two-point conversion preserving the 34-32 win.

The Raiders improved to 1-2 overall but, more importantly, put a big notch in the Great Northern Conference win column on the first weekend of league play.

“We always talk about a football game as being a roller coaster,” Medford head coach Ted Wilson said. “You have to let it ride and roll with it a little bit. You can’t let the lows get too low and the highs get too high. We could’ve tanked it there when we got down, but the kids fought all the way to the end.”

