Raiders hope to make speed part of home-field advantage

In the eyes of Medford’s boys soccer team, the timing is just perfect for Raider Field to be receiving its new turf surface.

Scheduled to make their debut on the new field on Aug. 31 against Northland Pines in a key early-season Great Northern Conference contest, the Raiders believe the turf surface will play right into one of the biggest strengths of this year’s team.

“Our strengths are chemistry and speed,” junior Oscar Mejia-Isaias said after the team’s second practice on Tuesday.

“On turf, speed is the key factor,” head coach Dan Felix said. “I think these guys are there. They’re pretty quick. They’re just going to have to get used to it. Hopefully it will happen early.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.