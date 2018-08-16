Home / The Star News / Raiders hope to make speed part of home-field advantage

Raiders hope to make speed part of home-field advantage



Medford defender Noah Cipar holds his ground against Owen Wipf during one-on-one competition at Tuesday’s team practice in Stetsonville. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsOnyi Ekwueme wins his one-on-one battle with Andy Poetzl and shoots past goal keeper Austin Waldhart during Tuesday's practice. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 10:20am mattf

In the eyes of Medford’s boys soccer team, the timing is just perfect for Raider Field to be receiving its new turf surface.
Scheduled to make their debut on the new field on Aug. 31 against Northland Pines in a key early-season Great Northern Conference contest, the Raiders believe the turf surface will play right into one of the biggest strengths of this year’s team.
“Our strengths are chemistry and speed,” junior Oscar Mejia-Isaias said after the team’s second practice on Tuesday.
“On turf, speed is the key factor,” head coach Dan Felix said. “I think these guys are there. They’re pretty quick. They’re just going to have to get used to it. Hopefully it will happen early.”
