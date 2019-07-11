Raiders have successful all-around day at state cross country championships

The Medford Raiders one-year reign atop WIAA Division 2 girls cross country ended Saturday, but there were few complaints when the 2019 state championship meet ended with the Raiders sitting in fourth place out of the 16 outstanding teams that qualified for this year’s meet.

No one was going to catch the top-ranked Shorewood Greyhounds, who blistered the course at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids and finished with just 61 points to secure the school’s first girls state championship. Osceola used a strong last team mile to jump into second place with 102 points.

By comparison, Medford had 106 points while winning last year’s title.

This year, the Raiders totaled 152 points to fall three points behind third-place Freedom and 36 points ahead of fifth-place Appleton Xavier.

Medford was in second place after all runners had crossed the two-mile marker, trailing Shorewood 82-121 and leading Osceola by five.

“I will take fourth at state every day,” Medford head coach Kevin Wellman said.

“They did well,” assistant coach Sherry Meyer said. “They ran well as a team. They were ready to race and they did a great job. They have nothing to not be proud of.”

