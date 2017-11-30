Home / The Star News / Raiders have bigger goals to take down

Two of the wrestlers the Medford Raiders are expecting big things from –– Kolten Hanson and Jake Rau –– square off in a good battle during the team’s wrestle-offs Tuesday evening in the MASH cafeteria. Hanson was 43-4 last year and took fifth at state at 160 pounds. Rau is coming off a 30-10 freshman season as Medford’s 195-pound wrestler. The Raiders open the new season Saturday at the Ellsworth Invitational. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Jake Brunner ties up freshman Trevon Drallmeier during Tuesday's team wrestle-offs. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
As impressive as last season was for the Medford wrestlers, the Raiders are doing what they can to make sure it was only the beginning.
Bringing back the majority of the squad that won six individual Great Northern Conference championships, the GNC team championship, three individual regional championships and sent two wrestlers to the WIAA Division 2 state meet, hopes are understandably high as the 2017-18 season gets underway.
Since practice started on Nov. 13, two-a-days have been the norm as the Raiders gear up for Saturday’s season-opening Ellsworth Invitational, a meet that is the first of many schedule upgrades aimed at getting the still relatively young Raiders ready for the rigors of February. The two-a-days end this week as the in-season routine finally kicks in.
“Every single practice, the boys have been going at it hard,” second-year head coach Brandon Marcis said Tuesday.
