Raiders hang with Eagles for two periods, then fade

To say the Medford-Rib Lake girls hockey team had Northland Pines on the ropes Friday night would be a stretch, but the Raiders certainly had some momentum in the second period against the Great Northern Conference leaders and that was something to build on in an 8-1 loss at the Simek Recreation Center.

Ryley Koski’s power-play goal 13:12 into the second period pulled the Raiders within 2-1 at the time and not long after that, they got their leading scorer, Emily Schafer out in front of the pack for a breakaway shot at tying the goal. But Eagle goaltender Ashlynn Boxrucker made the save, the Eagles’ Halle Kerner scored at 15:21 to make it 3-1 and Pines pulled away in the third to go to 4-0 in the GNC.

Medford fell to 0-4 in the GNC and 0-8 overall.

“With an inexperienced team there’s so many things that we’re trying to work on,” Medford-Rib Lake head coach Jenna Strebig said.

