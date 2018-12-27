Home / The Star News / Raiders hang with Eagles for two periods, then fade

Medford-Rib Lake senior Emma Paul passes the puck before Northland Pines’ Allison Kieffer can knock it off her stick during the first period of the Raiders’ 8-1 loss to the conference-leading Eagles at the Simek Recreation Center. The Raiders were within one until Pines went on a six-goal blitz in the game’s final 19 minutes. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford-Rib Lake senior co-captain Meredith Seidel gets control of the puck in the defensive zone before it gets to the boards during Friday's first period. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/27/2018 - 8:55am mattf

To say the Medford-Rib Lake girls hockey team had Northland Pines on the ropes Friday night would be a stretch, but the Raiders certainly had some momentum in the second period against the Great Northern Conference leaders and that was something to build on in an 8-1 loss at the Simek Recreation Center.
Ryley Koski’s power-play goal 13:12 into the second period pulled the Raiders within 2-1 at the time and not long after that, they got their leading scorer, Emily Schafer out in front of the pack for a breakaway shot at tying the goal. But Eagle goaltender Ashlynn Boxrucker made the save, the Eagles’ Halle Kerner scored at 15:21 to make it 3-1 and Pines pulled away in the third to go to 4-0 in the GNC.
Medford fell to 0-4 in the GNC and 0-8 overall.
“With an inexperienced team there’s so many things that we’re trying to work on,” Medford-Rib Lake head coach Jenna Strebig said.
