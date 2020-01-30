Raiders in great position as GNC teams make the turn

Peyton Kuhn and Mason Rudolph hit big 3-pointers down the stretch to finally get the Medford Raiders past pesky Lakeland 62-53 Tuesday and stay unbeaten in the Great Northern Conference.

Kuhn’s deep 3 from the left wing gave the Raiders a 56-49 cushion with about five minutes to play and punctuated his 28-point performance. Rudolph’s only points of the night came on a clutch trey from the left corner with 1:52 left that pushed the lead to 60-51 and ultimately put the game away for the Raiders, who improved to 7-0 in league play and 12-3 overall.

Medford has a two-game lead in the GNC over Mosinee (5-2, 9-4) and at least a four-game lead over everyone else with five conference games left.

