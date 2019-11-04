Raiders go 5-2 during a busy first week

With the baseball season likely to be shut down for a few days due to the return of wintry weather, Medford and Abbotsford-Colby decided to play two on Tuesday and both teams left Raider Field with a game to be happy about.

Medford cruised in the first five-inning game 12-3 behind the pitching of John McMurry, eight hits from the offense and some help from the visitors’ defense.

Medford, however, made some costly miscues early in game two and Abbotsford-Colby took advantage in a 9-5 upset.

The split left Medford 5-2 after a busy first week of action.

“A 5-2 record after seven games is something we will accept, but we know we have a lot of work to do in the next week leading up to more conference games,” Medford head coach Justin Hraby said.

