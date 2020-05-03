Raiders get past first step; gets much tougher now

The Medford Raiders couldn’t solve the lid on the basket when they took shots in the paint but seven 3-point makes, including four from Logan Baumgartner, made up for it Tuesday in the team’s 53-35 win over Rice Lake in a WIAA Division 2 regional opener.

Baumgartner scored 12 of his 14 points on 3-point makes, including three in the first half that helped open up a lead the sixth-seeded Raiders never relinquished while improving to 19-4.

The win sends Medford to regional semifinal contest at third-seeded New Richmond (19-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game likely gets the challenge of facing second-seeded and fourth-ranked La Crosse Central (17-5) in the regional final Saturday. Central hosts seventh-seeded Menomonie (10-13) in Friday’s semifinal round.

