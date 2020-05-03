Home / The Star News

Raiders get past first step; gets much tougher now



Medford's Justin Sullivan and Ty Baker get some hang time during pre-game introductions before Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 regiolnal game at Raider Hall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Onyi Ekwueme slices through the middle of Rice Lake's 2-3 zone on one of the Raiders' first possessions of the game Tuesday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsLogan Baumgartner probes the right baseline, seeking a potential path to the basket. Baumgartner hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in Medford's 53-35 win over Rice Lake. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 9:38am mattf

The Medford Raiders couldn’t solve the lid on the basket when they took shots in the paint but seven 3-point makes, including four from Logan Baumgartner, made up for it Tuesday in the team’s 53-35 win over Rice Lake in a WIAA Division 2 regional opener.
Baumgartner scored 12 of his 14 points on 3-point makes, including three in the first half that helped open up a lead the sixth-seeded Raiders never relinquished while improving to 19-4.
The win sends Medford to regional semifinal contest at third-seeded New Richmond (19-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game likely gets the challenge of facing second-seeded and fourth-ranked La Crosse Central (17-5) in the regional final Saturday. Central hosts seventh-seeded Menomonie (10-13) in Friday’s semifinal round.
