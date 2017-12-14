Raiders get up to .500, tied for very early lead in GNC

The first of two early-season road stretches for Medford’s girls basketball team has ended with a three-game winning streak and an early first-place standing in what appears to be a wide open Great Northern Conference.

The third win in the streak, which has evened Medford’s overall mark at 3-3, came Tuesday when the Raiders held on to beat Antigo 52-46 and improved to 2-0 in the GNC.

For the second straight outing, it was a tale of two halves for the Raiders. In this one, the first half was the good one as Medford tore out to a 28-17 lead.

“The girls started so strong,” head coach Jessica Faude said. “They came out in a 2-3 zone and we just broke that apart in the first half. We got some wide-open shots at the basket. We worked hard on defense.”

