Raiders with firm hold on second place through three GNC meets

Through three Great Northern Conference golf meets, two things have become clear: Medford remains pretty good, and, as most conference followers expected, Lakeland has been really good.

The Raiders took second for the third straight time with Tuesday’s meet being held at Antigo’s Bass Lake Country Club. The Raiders carded a season-best team score of 327, but that was still 15 strokes behind the Thunderbirds, who turned in their best score so far of 312.

With three wins, Lakeland has a perfect team total of 21 points, three more than Medford. Mosinee and Antigo are tied for third with 13 points.

Individually, Medford senior Ryan Perrin had a big day, posting a 6-over-par 77 to finish third. With eight points, Perrin vaulted into a temporary first-team All-GNC spot with 18.5 points. He’s ranked fourth in the individual standings.

