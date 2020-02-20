Raiders end season on a high note in 9th-place sectional finish

They’d spent an entire season whittling down their times seemingly in every meet.

So the Medford Raiders figured there was no reason to change that trend at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional.

The Raiders nearly set personal-best times across the board in Saturday’s meet and earned a ninth-place team finish, the school’s highest placement since they were eighth in 2010. Their 85 points beat Great Northern Conference rivals Antigo (63) and Shawano (60).

The success started immediately when the team of Ethan Kraemer, Jacob Mitchell, Abe Miller and Blaze Kesan set Medford’s best time of the year in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:01.87, cutting 2.42 seconds of the foursome’s time at the Feb. 7 conference meet in Rhinelander.

